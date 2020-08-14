Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BE opened at $13.21 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $716,317.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,129.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,786 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

