Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 2.92. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,287 shares of company stock worth $129,781. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

