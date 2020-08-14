Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $31,780.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,439 shares of company stock worth $189,164 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

