BitRent (RNTB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. BitRent has a market cap of $35,555.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitRent has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitRent alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $740.54 or 0.06305708 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00017369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00048358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.