Biorem (CVE:BRM) Trading Up 1.3%

Biorem Inc (CVE:BRM)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 8,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Biorem (CVE:BRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.90 million during the quarter.

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in Canada, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

