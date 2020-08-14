BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $18.96, approximately 9,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 256,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 685,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $9,932,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 515,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,129. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $720.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.54.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.