Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $35.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BOCOM International cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.09. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

