Big Lots Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,123 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 3,222 call options.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 222,534 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

