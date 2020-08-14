Big Lots Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,123 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 3,222 call options.
Shares of BIG stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 222,534 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BIG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.