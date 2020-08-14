BidaskClub Lowers ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) to Buy

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.62.

ANSS stock opened at $308.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.75 and a 200-day moving average of $270.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $319.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,572,000 after acquiring an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 186.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,916 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,110.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

