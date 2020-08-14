BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 338.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 112.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.