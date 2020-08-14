BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,617 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEVI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after buying an additional 3,934,935 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 3,305,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 116.0% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 834,420 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 448,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

LEVI opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,287.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

