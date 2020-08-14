BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,607,000 after acquiring an additional 803,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

KRC stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

