BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.