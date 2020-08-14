BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $59.36 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.