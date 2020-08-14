BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $406,000 Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. AXA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,724,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

A stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $99.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

