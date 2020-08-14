BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $380,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of EQR opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

