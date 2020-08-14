BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $366,000 Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 56.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 111.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Oshkosh stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

