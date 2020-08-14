BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 635 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $1,489,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 83,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $352,447.20. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

