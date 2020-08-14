BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 762,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,336,000 after buying an additional 127,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $160.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

