BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

