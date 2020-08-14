BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $472,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,031.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 128,045 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.