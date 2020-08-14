BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $375,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.