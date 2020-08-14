BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9,379.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

