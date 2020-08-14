BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $601,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 47.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 18.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 32.6% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,154.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $158.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Square from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.48.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

