BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $474,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

NYSE:VTR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

