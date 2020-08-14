BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $455,000 in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,650 shares of company stock worth $2,314,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.