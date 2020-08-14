BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

