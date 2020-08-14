BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 79.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rollins were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Rollins’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

