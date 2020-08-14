BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 32,244 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 173.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,814 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at about $10,511,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 162.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,108,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of BTG opened at $6.43 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

