BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 13,027 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,935 shares of company stock worth $5,573,993 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

