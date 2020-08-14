BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 12,013 US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,391,000 after acquiring an additional 185,974 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after acquiring an additional 817,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,086,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

