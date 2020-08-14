BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 11,082 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,082 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,892 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,416,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,259,000 after acquiring an additional 513,395 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.49 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

