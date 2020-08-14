BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $220.87 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $5,988,900. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

