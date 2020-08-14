BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Davita by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after buying an additional 556,781 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Davita by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,681,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,111,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Davita by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after buying an additional 98,380 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Davita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,214,000 after buying an additional 151,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Davita by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after buying an additional 194,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $552,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

NYSE:DVA opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.