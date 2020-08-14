BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,817 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 202.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Stamps.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com stock opened at $266.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $869,861.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $385,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $27,905,586. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

