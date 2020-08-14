BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,671.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

