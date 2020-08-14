Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $108.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $759,169.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,270.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.