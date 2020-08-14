Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Commerzbank downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.95.

