Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.29 ($114.46).

Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($137.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is €99.96 and its 200-day moving average is €97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

