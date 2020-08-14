Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €169.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BC8. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €145.70 ($171.41).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €163.70 ($192.59) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a one year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a one year high of €171.70 ($202.00). The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €163.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €141.51.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

