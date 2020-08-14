BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Shares Down 1.2%

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 159 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), approximately 696,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 287,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.12).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

