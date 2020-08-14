Barrington Research Comments on U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRTS. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Auto Parts Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 630,022 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,733.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 199,400 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,768,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $97,990 and have sold 1,935,211 shares worth $16,845,594. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

