Barclays Raises NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $530.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.25.

NTES opened at $474.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.88. NetEase has a 52 week low of $243.90 and a 52 week high of $503.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,811,000 after acquiring an additional 494,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,345,000 after buying an additional 513,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,327,000 after buying an additional 94,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 24.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,447,000 after buying an additional 234,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in NetEase by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,119,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after buying an additional 202,282 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

