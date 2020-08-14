Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMRC. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

