Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Baidu worth $85,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $124.57 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

