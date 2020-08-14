Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:BAD opened at C$36.58 on Monday. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.21%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

