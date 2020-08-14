Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $33.53.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

