B. Riley Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $82.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

