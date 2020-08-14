B. Riley Comments on StarTek, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of StarTek in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

StarTek stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in StarTek in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in StarTek by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in StarTek by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in StarTek by 286.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in StarTek by 93.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Csp Management Ltd acquired 1,543,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

