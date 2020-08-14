B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $184.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.99.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

